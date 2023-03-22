South Korea to offer free Covid-19 vaccine shot from October

SEOUL – The South Korean government will offer free Covid-19 vaccinations to all Korean nationals and residents with foreign registration numbers in the final quarter of the year.

It is to better manage the spread of the disease that the authorities believe is already under control.

The vaccine will likely be offered once a year for free, similar to flu shots.

While it has yet to be officially confirmed, once-a-year vaccinations will likely be maintained based on scientific evidence, according to Mr Kim Won-ki, an official at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

“To maintain a stable quarantine situation and speed up daily recovery, protecting high-risk groups is paramount,” Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyu-hong said at a meeting of the Covid-19 Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures headquarters held at the Government Complex Seoul on Wednesday.

One vaccination will be available per person between October and December.

South Korean authorities said the free vaccination is highly recommended for high-risk groups, such as those aged 65 or older, workers at infection-prone places and immunocompromised people.

Immunocompromised people in particular can be vaccinated twice this year in the second and fourth quarters, considering the short duration of their antibodies, they said.

“Vaccination has protected many lives in the past two years. Please receive vaccination actively for yourself, your family and your neighbourhoods,” Mr Cho said.

He added that the overall Covid-19 situation in South Korea is under control.

“The average daily number of confirmed Covid-19 patients rose slightly to 10,000 in the second week of March, right after the new school semester started, but fell right back to 9,000 last week. The reproduction number also fell below 1 to 0.98. The utilisation rate of beds for critically ill patients is also 26.5 per cent, which is manageable.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK