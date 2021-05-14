South Korea to impose stiffer penalties for stalking

For two years, South Korean actress-singer Bae Da-hae was harassed by a fan-turned-stalker.

After she did not respond to the 800 messages he had sent her professing his love, he followed her around and posted more than 100 malicious comments about her online using 24 accounts.

When she ignored his gift of a pet hamster, he sent her a picture of a cat eating a hamster instead.

Last November, she revealed that she was suing the man for attempted blackmail and defamation, among other things.

"After enduring the stalker's malicious comments like a fool for such a long time, I have finally collected enough evidence and completed the proceedings for a lawsuit," Ms Bae, 37, posted on Instagram.

"I realised that even though we reported the case to the police and filed for a personal protection order, there was no action taken against the stalker. There were so many times I felt so much despair that I thought the pain would end only if I die."

The 29-year-old man was arrested last December on charges including intimidation, defamation and blackmail, and sentenced to two years in jail in March.

The court ruled that "stalking is a serious crime that destroys a person's personality and daily life" and "punishment must be commensurate with the pain the victim suffered".

Until recently though, stalking had been viewed as a minor misdemeanour in South Korea.

Of the 4,515 stalking cases reported last year, 89.2 per cent were closed without any action taken, according to data released recently.

Only 488 offenders were punished under the Minor Offences Act, with penalties such as a maximum fine of 100,000 won (S$118) or up to 29 days in jail. Most were fined an average of 94,000 won.

Activists have been calling for harsher penalties against stalking, blaming an increase in cases on the mild punishment. In 2013, the police handled only 312 such cases.

Ms Bae's stalker, for one, continued to taunt her during police investigations, posting on social media that "this will end with just a fine".

Only in March this year did lawmakers unanimously pass a stricter law against stalkers - 22 years after it was first raised.

Under the new law, effective from Oct 21, stalkers can be fined up to 30 million won or jailed for up to three years.

If the culprit is found to have carried a weapon, the maximum penalty increases to 50 million won for a fine and five years in jail.

The new law defines stalking as a crime if it includes repeatedly approaching, following or blocking someone against his or her will, waiting for/observing a victim around his or her home, workplace, or school, and causing anxiety or fear by sending the victim text messages or videos. It will also allow the police to issue restraining orders and block any online contact between the parties.

Experts said more needs to be done to raise public awareness about stalking being a crime and to prevent stalking.

Psychiatry professor Yoon Dae-hyun of Seoul National University Hospital noted that victims of stalking often suffer immense mental stress, but "legal punishment is limited" if there is no physical threat.

Punishment is often meted out only after an incident occurs, he told Chosun Ilbo newspaper.

But it can be too late - as in the case of a triple murder that shook the nation weeks ago.

Kim Tae-hyeon, 25, met a woman through an online game last December and started stalking her after she refused to meet him in person.

In March, he stole a knife and posed as a delivery man to gain entry into her house. He stabbed her sister, who had opened the door, and then attacked her mother and her when they came home.

Kim was found lying unconscious with his victims two days later.

He told the police he had got angry and decided to kill the woman as she had changed her phone number and avoided contact with him.

He has been indicted on murder charges.

The case has led to many women thinking about how to protect themselves against unwanted attention.

Office worker Lee Hyun-a, 26, is thinking about learning self-defence skills. She told The Straits Times: "I can get a restraining order against stalkers, but the police cannot protect me 24 hours."

Ms Park Ji-eun, 29, who works in a marketing company, recalled how a friend's stalking stopped after she reported it to the police.

"Stalking is not just a crime, it is an act that invades a person's life and can potentially lead to murder.

"I don't carry any protective gear with me, but if I meet a stalker, I will report him to the police and get a restraining order."