South Korea tightens measures as variant infects more people

SEOUL • South Korea moved to tighten limits on gatherings again and expanded the use of mandatory vaccine passes as new Covid-19 cases hovered around the 5,000 mark for several days.

The country recorded 5,128 new cases as at midnight on Saturday, bringing its total number of infections since the pandemic began to more than 473,000.

Although the latest figure is down by 224 cases from the previous day, it is still the highest that the country has recorded for a Saturday, when figures typically drop due to fewer tests being conducted over the weekend.

The number of patients in serious and critical condition also stayed high at 744.

The number of Covid-19 patients infected with the new Omicron variant rose to 12, with three more cases confirmed on Saturday.

Of the 12, four appeared to have contracted the variant abroad, and eight were infected locally through contact with the four who had arrived from Nigeria on Nov 24.

The four initial cases are a couple living in Incheon with connections to a church in the city, and two women in their 50s based in Goyang, Gyeonggi province.

The Incheon residents spread the variant to their teenage son and an acquaintance, the authorities said.

The acquaintance then spread the virus to his wife, mother-in-law and another acquaintance.

The latest three confirmed with the Omicron variant are believed to have contracted the virus from the Incheon couple's acquaintance, and the authorities are now monitoring more than 1,000 individuals who had contact with the Omicron patients in Incheon.

With Covid-19 figures setting daily records, South Korea will from today impose toughened social distancing measures for four weeks, putting on hold its initial plans to return to normal.

Private gatherings will be limited to six people in the capital Seoul and its surrounding regions, as well as to eight in other parts of the country.

The limit on private gatherings will be enforced regardless of vaccination status, and only one unvaccinated person will be allowed to attend each such gathering.

Unvaccinated people will be allowed to dine at restaurants and cafes alone, or with fully vaccinated individuals within the limited numbers.

Vaccine passes will also be required at a wider range of facilities, including cafes and restaurants, private academies, cinemas and theatres, PC rooms, indoor sports stadiums, museums and galleries.

The government plans to gradually expand the application of vaccine passes from next year, and to include those aged between 12 and 18 from February.

