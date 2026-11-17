Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The announcement comes after an individual confessed on Nov 15 to cheating on the national tax accountant exam using artificial intelligence tools.

SEOUL – South Korea will deploy thousands of extra personnel to prevent cheating on its college entrance exam sites this week and may introduce tougher penalties, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said on Nov 17.

The announcement comes after an individual confessed on Nov 15 to cheating on the national tax accountant exam using artificial intelligence tools, an admission that brought panic ahead of the college test.

Known as the Suneung, the intense once-a-year exam – widely seen as a ticket to well-paid jobs and even better marriage prospects – will bring much of South Korea to a standstill on Nov 19 to minimise distractions.

As a measure to detect phones that have not been handed over, an emergency alert will be sent before the exam begins, Han said at a press conference.

Students will also be ordered to place their glasses on their desks so supervisors can verify they are not smart devices.

“We also strongly urge students to avoid wearing clothing with buttons wherever possible,” Han said. Students “will be asked to roll up both sleeves, and collars, buttons and other areas will also be checked to determine whether electronic devices, including miniature cameras, are concealed”, she added.

Those caught cheating could be banned from taking the Suneung for 10 years, up from the current one-year restriction.

The government will also file criminal complaints over serious cases of cheating, including those involving smart devices.

In addition to the 75,000 supervisors deployed to 1,312 test centres nationwide, an additional 8,400 personnel will be deployed in 2026.

“You may feel nervous and intimidated by the unfamiliar atmosphere inside and outside examination centres and the stricter inspection procedures,” said the prime minister when she was addressing the 550,000 students who are taking part in the Suneung this year.

The extra staff deployed “are minimum safeguards designed to protect the value of the hard work you have put in over the years and to guarantee a fair competition in which everyone can hold their head high”, Han added.

At a meeting held on Nov 15, officials decided to investigate all suspected cases of cheating involving AI across national qualification examinations.

The individual who confessed to cheating said he had photographed the exam questions with a miniature camera before using AI and checking the answers on his smartphone.

Han said the government “will define such cheating as a ‘social evil’”. AFP