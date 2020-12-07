South Korea tightens curbs in Seoul as cases hit 9-month high

SEOUL • South Korea will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas, health officials said yesterday as the authorities struggled to contain the nation's largest wave of coronavirus infections in nine months.

The decision comes after the government implemented unprecedented measures on Saturday in a country that had seen initial success through aggressive contact tracing and other steps.

"We are in a very dangerous situation," Health Ministry official Park Neung-hoo told a briefing. He said localised clusters have the potential to become a national outbreak.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said yesterday that the social distancing alert level for the greater Seoul area will be raised to 2.5 from two, reported Bloomberg.

"The situation in the greater Seoul area is serious," Mr Chung said at a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures meeting in Seoul's City Hall.

"The 2.5 level will be maintained for the next three weeks until the end of the year," said Mr Chung.

Many of the recent cases have been centred in Seoul, which on Saturday launched unprecedented curfews, shuttering most establishments at 9pm for two weeks and cutting back public transportation by 30 per cent in the evenings.

Under the measures announced yesterday, which go into effect tomorrow, gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited, and gyms and karaoke bars must close.

Religious services must be held online or by broadcast, and stricter attendance limits will be placed on school classes, Mr Park said.

While restaurants will still be allowed to provide in-person service, the government is urging people to avoid eating out if possible and not to hold non-essential social gatherings, he said.

631 Number of new cases in South Korea as at midnight on Saturday, the largest daily tally since a peak in February and early March.

The curbs will last at least three weeks, until the end of the month, Mr Park said.

The central government will discuss whether to add more measures after monitoring the current spread of the virus. A shift to level three would result in a suspension on gatherings of more than 10 and all sporting events.

Other areas of the country will also see heightened restrictions, but at a lower level than the Seoul area.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 631 new cases as at midnight on Saturday - the largest daily tally since a peak in February and early March - bringing the country's total to 37,546, with 545 deaths.

Nearly a month of triple-digit daily infections has brought the number of active cases in South Korea to a record 7,873, the KDCA said. It also raised concerns over the dwindling number of hospital beds.

"Right now it is exceeding the level that we can control in our hospital system," Mr Park said.

New beds are being added and for now there are enough to treat patients, but if the trend continues, the country could face a shortage of beds, he said.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG