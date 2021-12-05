South Korea tightens curbs as daily infections, deaths hit record high

SEOUL • South Korea reported a record daily 5,352 new Covid-19 infections and 70 deaths, while a nationwide total of nine cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said yesterday.

The government on Friday announced that people visiting restaurants, cinemas and other public spaces will have to show vaccine passes.

It is also reducing the limit on private gatherings to six people in the greater Seoul area, from 10 currently, and to eight (from 12) for those residing outside the capital, starting tomorrow.

The hospitalisation rate was rising rapidly, led by severe cases of Covid-19, with 752 patients in a serious and critical condition as at Friday, KDCA said.

South Korea has also confirmed three additional Omicron cases, bringing the total to nine after a fully vaccinated couple tested positive for the variant after travelling from Nigeria.

To fend off the new variant, the authorities on Friday announced a 10-day mandatory quarantine requirement for all inbound travellers for two weeks, halting exemptions given earlier to fully vaccinated people.

But people can still travel without quarantine between Singapore and South Korea under the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme.

South Korea has been battling the worst wave of infections since July, when daily cases stood below 2,000 until the government switched to "living with Covid-19".

The cases hit the 5,000s for the first time last week, putting a strain on the healthcare system.

The country, with 91.7 per cent of its adult population fully inoculated, has so far reported a total of 467,907 Covid-19 infections and 3,809 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

REUTERS