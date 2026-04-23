South Korea tells US lawmakers it will ensure no discrimination against US tech firms

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The South Korean Foreign Ministry said the probe into Coupang’s data breach was proceeding under domestic law and procedures.

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- South Korea’s government said on April 23 it would ensure no discrimination against US tech companies, including e-commerce firm Coupang, following a letter from US lawmakers calling for an end to unfair targeting of American businesses.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Seoul was implementing measures to ensure US digital companies did not face discriminatory measures or unnecessary barriers.

The assurance was included in a US-South Korea joint fact sheet signed in November under a trade deal between the two countries, the ministry said.

The response came after a letter was sent this week by some US lawmakers to South Korean Ambassador to the US Kang Kyung-wha, demanding an immediate end to “discriminatory regulatory actions” against American businesses operating in South Korea.

Led by Republican Study Committee member Michael Baumgartner, the lawmakers said that “systematic targeting of American companies such as Apple, Google, Meta and Coupang is particularly concerning”.

South Korea “recently leveraged a low-sensitivity data leak in November 2025 as a pretext to launch a whole-of-government assault on Coupang”, they said, citing a series of actions including threats to revoke its business licences and pressuring pension funds to divest its shares in the holding company.

“We are committed to ensuring that your government ceases its persecution of Coupang and other American companies operating in South Korea,” the letter said.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said the ongoing probe into Coupang’s data breach was proceeding under domestic law and procedures, regardless of the nationality of the company.

Coupang Korea, operated by US-listed Coupang Inc, faced backlash from lawmakers and the public in South Korea over a data breach that affected more than 30 million customers.

On April 22, the ministry said the issues regarding Coupang should not be linked to ongoing security negotiations with Washington, which include South Korea’s plan to build nuclear-powered submarines. REUTERS