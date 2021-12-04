South Korea takes measured step to ease latest Covid-19 surge

SEOUL • With a record number of Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant, South Korea was expected to reinstate strict social distancing measures to stem the latest Covid-19 surge.

But instead, the Prime Minister urged the country's residents to work from home and not move around too much. He announced only one new restriction: No more than six people can gather, down from 10 currently, in the greater Seoul area. High-risk businesses such as nightclubs and bars will remain open.

The measured step parallels moves made by other Asian nations trying to avoid returning to days of lockdowns and containment rules that hampered their economies and frustrated the public, despite the emergence of the Omicron variant.

"We cannot stop or give up on the daily recovery everyone has longed for," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at a Covid-19 response meeting yesterday. "Our people have successfully overcome many crises by demonstrating a spirit of solidarity and cooperation. Now, we need to pour that strength into overcoming the December crisis."

Like its Asian neighbours, South Korea has been reluctant to take drastic steps that would hurt its economy, particularly mom-and-pop restaurants and businesses. Instead, the government has made pleas urging the public to take preventive measures including getting booster shots, working from home if possible, and cancelling or postponing meetings and events.

The government's muted response comes as the country reported its first Omicron variant infections late on Wednesday.

A couple returning from a visit to Nigeria tested positive for Covid-19. Subsequent genome tests confirmed that they, along with their child and two acquaintances, were Omicron cases.

Also this week, the number of daily new Covid-19 cases surged to a record, topping 5,000 for the first time, with those in critical condition surpassing 700. Severe cases also set a record on Thursday.

The latest surge is a setback for a country that has been lauded as a model for containing the outbreak without a lockdown.

South Korea eased social distancing measures for a "gradual return to normal life" from last month after resisting harsh measures with targeted quarantine restrictions.

In July, when new cases doubled to more than 1,600 a day, the country imposed strict distancing measures, including limiting gatherings to no more than two people.

Even though daily new cases rose to more than 2,000 and stayed in that range, South Korea eased the restrictions on Nov 1, citing the high vaccination rate and economic necessity of propping up restaurants suffering from the prolonged pandemic.

After a slow start due to supply shortages, South Korea has stepped up vaccinations and is now among the world's most vaccinated with about 80 per cent of the population fully inoculated.

Relatively low rates of severe illness and death bolstered the government's argument for relaxing restrictions. That allowed as many as 10 people to dine together, and sports teams to once more fill their stadiums with spectators.

The easing brightened the country's economic outlook. South Korea's exports are on track to hit an annual record, buoyed by year-end holiday demand and higher product prices even as supply chain bottlenecks continued to pressure manufacturers.

