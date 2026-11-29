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The denial follows a report by broadcaster TV Chosun on Nov 26 that the agency had offered intelligence to secure the release of an informant who was reportedly arrested in late 2023.

SEOUL – South Korea’s spy agency denied on Nov 29 that it had offered to provide China with intelligence on Taiwan in exchange for the release of a South Korean held by Beijing.

It follows local reports that the South’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) had offered to halt its counterintelligence activities against China and share intelligence on Taiwan with Beijing to secure the informant’s release.

“The NIS is making efforts to secure the release of a South Korean national detained in China,” the spy agency said in a statement to AFP.

“Claims that China, during negotiations, proposed that the NIS cease its counterintelligence activities targeting China as a condition for their release are false,” it said.

“The NIS has never offered to provide China with intelligence on Taiwan in exchange for the release,” it added.

The denial follows a report by broadcaster TV Chosun on Nov 26 that the agency had offered to provide intelligence on “a third country” and suspend its counterintelligence activities targeting China to secure the release of an informant who was reportedly arrested in late 2023.

“The deal was said to have fallen through after US intelligence authorities discovered that the ‘third country’ in question was Taiwan and raised objections,” the report said, citing unnamed officials.

The detained man is a semiconductor engineer who was recruited by China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies from Samsung Electronics in 2016, according to a report by daily JoongAng Ilbo.

The NIS declined to confirm his identity, but he reportedly moved to another Chinese semiconductor company before being arrested by state security authorities in Hefei in December 2023.

In its statement to AFP, the NIS also denied that negotiations had collapsed because of US objections.

“As we are making every effort to secure the release of our national, we urge the media to refrain from indiscriminate reporting on this grave matter,” it said. AFP