South Korea sees no particular sign of imminent US-North Korea talks: Yonhap
- South Korea said it sees no clear sign of soon US-North Korea talks. A presidential official called the outlook for dialogue “uncharted territory” at the APEC summit.
- President Lee Jae Myung and Vladimir Putin agreed to ease Korean peninsula tensions in a 10-minute banquet chat. They discussed North Korea’s nuclear programme and Russia’s view on inter-Korean and US-North Korea ties.
- South Korea said a services and investment deal with China made “some progress” on curbs on Korean cultural content. The deal may help K-pop concerts in China and keep Korean content on equal terms.
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SEOUL - South Korea's presidential office said on Nov 18 it had detected no particular developments on possible talks between the United States and North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Nov 19.
A presidential official described the prospects for dialogue as "uncharted territory" on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Yonhap said.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a consensus over easing tensions on the Korean peninsula while talking for about 10 minutes at a banquet on Nov 18, Yonhap reported on Nov 19.
The two leaders discussed North Korea, including its nuclear programme, but not at length, and Lee was able to hear Russia's position on inter-Korean and North Korea-US relations, Yonhap cited the presidential official as saying.
The presidential office also said that a services and investment deal with China marked "some progress" on Beijing's unofficial curbs on Korean cultural content, Yonhap reported.
The curbs were not an official Chinese measure, but the deal confirmed that Korean content would not be treated less favourably than content from other countries, the presidential official said, according to Yonhap.
The official added that the door remained open to K-pop concerts in China. REUTERS