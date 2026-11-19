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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) speaking at the banquet at the APEC summit in Shenzhen on Nov 18.

SEOUL - South Korea's presidential office said on Nov 18 it had detected no particular developments on possible talks between the United States and North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Nov 19.

A presidential official described the prospects for dialogue as "uncharted territory" on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Yonhap said.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a consensus over easing tensions on the Korean peninsula while talking for about 10 minutes at a banquet on Nov 18, Yonhap reported on Nov 19.

The two leaders discussed North Korea, including its nuclear programme, but not at length, and Lee was able to hear Russia's position on inter-Korean and North Korea-US relations, Yonhap cited the presidential official as saying.

The presidential office also said that a services and investment deal with China marked "some progress" on Beijing's unofficial curbs on Korean cultural content, Yonhap reported.

The curbs were not an official Chinese measure, but the deal confirmed that Korean content would not be treated less favourably than content from other countries, the presidential official said, according to Yonhap.

The official added that the door remained open to K-pop concerts in China. REUTERS