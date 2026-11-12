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South Korea sees little prospect of US-North Korea contact around APEC

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US President Donald Trump has sought to restart talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

US President Donald Trump has sought to restart talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • South Korea sees little chance of US-North Korea contact at the APEC summit in China, and little prospect of North Korea joining APEC events.
  • US President Donald Trump wants to restart talks with Kim Jong Un, but officials say chances of a 2026 meeting are fading.
  • Tensions stay high at the DMZ after a September blast that wounded South Korean soldiers; Seoul says no new North Korean activity has been seen.

AI generated

SEOUL – South Korea’s presidential office said on Nov 12 it saw little prospect of US-North Korea contact around the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China or of Pyongyang’s participation in APEC-related events.

US President Donald Trump has sought to restart talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but US and South Korean officials see fading chances of a meeting in 2026.

A senior South Korean presidential official, commenting on a recent spike in tensions along the inter-Korean border, also said no additional North Korean activity had been detected at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) beyond preparations for possible loudspeaker broadcasts.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, announced in October that her country was considering restarting propaganda broadcasts over loudspeakers near the inter-Korean border, ratcheting up tensions with Seoul.

South Korea says North Korean mines planted as part of its fortification activity in the DMZ caused a blast in September that seriously wounded several of its soldiers.

North Korea denies responsibility, calling the incident a South Korean fabrication.

South Korea is also monitoring whether Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the APEC summit in Shenzhen next week, given Seoul had some diplomatic issues to discuss with Moscow, he said without elaborating.

A possible trilateral summit involving the United States, China and Russia at the gathering could provide an opportunity for the countries to discuss North Korea, the official said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.