South Korea says to boost defence capacity to counter North Korean threat

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup said on Sunday (June 12) that his country would dramatically enhance its defence capabilities and work closely with the United States to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threat.

Mr Lee, speaking at an Asian security meeting in Singapore, said the situation on the Korean peninsula posed a global threat and he urged North Korea to immediately end its nuclear weapon and missile programmes.

On Saturday, North Korean state media said the government's key nuclear negotiator had been promoted to foreign minister, as leader Kim Jong Un vowed to his ruling party that he would use "power for power" to fight threats to the country's sovereignty.

Mr Kim announced goals to boost the country's military power and defence research to protect North Korea's sovereign rights, state news agency KCNA said in a report of a Plenary Meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The United States warned this month that North Korea is preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test, and says it will again push for United Nations sanctions if that happens.

“Our government will strengthen capabilities to better implement the US extended deterrents and will dramatically enhance response capabilities,” Mr Lee said in a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a top regional security summit.

“Moreover, we seek to strengthen ROK (Republic of Korea), US, Japan trilateral security cooperation to respond to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.”

North Korea has carried out at least 18 rounds of weapons tests this year, underscoring its evolving nuclear and missile arsenals.

Mr Lee and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday condemned the North's ongoing military activities and preparations for a nuclear test as unacceptable provocations.