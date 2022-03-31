South Korea says North faked launch of 'monster missile'

SEOUL • North Korea faked the launch of what analysts have dubbed its "monster missile" last week, South Korea's military said yesterday, adding that the test was, in reality, likely the same intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that Pyongyang fired in 2017.

North Korea last Friday claimed to have successfully test-fired a Hwasong-17 missile - a long-range ICBM that analysts say may be capable of carrying multiple warheads - which it first unveiled at a military parade in 2020.

But South Korea's Defence Ministry told Agence France-Presse that Seoul and Washington have now concluded that the launch was actually of a Hwasong-15, an ICBM that Pyongyang test-fired in 2017.

"US and South Korean intelligence has determined that what was fired on March 24 was a Hwasong-15," the Defence Ministry official said.

Both ICBMs are potentially capable of hitting the mainland United States.

Seoul and Tokyo had separately confirmed at the time that the missile launched on March 24 had flown higher and longer than any previous test - but analysts later pointed to discrepancies in North Korea's account.

The false announcement was likely an attempt by Pyongyang to compensate for a failed launch on March 16, when a missile, which analysts said was actually the Hwasong-17, exploded shortly after launch.

According to Seoul-based specialist website NK News, debris from the failed test fell in or near Pyongyang as a red-tinged ball of smoke zigzagged across the sky.

"Pyongyang residents must have been shocked" by the failed launch, and it may have affected public opinion of the Kim Jong Un regime, said South Korean lawmaker Ha Tae-keung of the conservative opposition People's Power Party.

North Korea's state media - Rodong Sinmun and KCNA news agency - did not report on the failed launch at the time. It typically carries reports on successful weapons tests within 24 hours of launch, often with photographs.

But the March 24 launch was trumpeted in state media, with North Korea's KCTV releasing a slick video purportedly showing the giant missile being successfully test-fired.

Analysts have pointed out discrepancies in the footage which may indicate that parts of the March 24 launch were faked.

The isolated country's economy is reeling from United Nations sanctions over Mr Kim's weapons programmes and a two-year-long self-imposed Covid-19 blockade.

"Not only does the Kim regime derive pride and legitimacy from its nuclear and missile programmes, it portrays building military strength against external threats as moral justification for domestic economic suffering," said Professor Leif-Eric Easley at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

The "successful" launch as portrayed in state-controlled media has significant "propaganda value" for the Kim regime, he added.

Analysts have warned that North Korea will likely launch a military reconnaissance satellite and conduct tactical nuclear warhead tests later this year.

On Monday, Pyongyang's state media reported that Mr Kim had vowed to build up "overwhelming" and unstoppable military power.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE