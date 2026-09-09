South Korea says Hormuz talks with France concern contribution options, not troop deployment

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French President Emmanuel Macron (left) welcomes South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ahead of a state dinner at the Elysee Palace on Sept 8.

SEOUL - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed cooperation on security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz during a summit in Paris on Sept 8, but the talks did not concern troop deployment, Seoul’s presidential office said.

Lee, on a state visit to France, said at a joint press conference that he had discussed the Strait of Hormuz with Macron as part of wider talks on international security issues.

“South Korea and France agreed to continue close coordination so that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the stability of global supply chains can be restored swiftly,” Lee said.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical energy transit route for South Korea, which relied on the waterway for 61 per cent of its crude oil imports and 54 per cent of its naphtha imports in 2025.

In a briefing after the summit, South Korean National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said discussions focused on how South Korea could contribute to international efforts concerning maritime security in the strait rather than on troop deployment.

“We are still in the review stage,” Wi said, regarding Seoul’s contribution options. “No decision has been made.”

Wi also said Iran had expressed interest and sought explanations through diplomatic channels following media reports about a possible South Korean role in Hormuz security efforts.

He added that Seoul’s review of Hormuz contribution options was unrelated to US investment discussions, rejecting suggestions the two issues were linked.

South Korea’s defence ministry said earlier on Sept 8 it had sent an inspection team to the United Arab Emirates to assess security conditions in the region, but stressed that the mission was intended to gather information and did not presuppose a troop deployment.

South Korea’s presidential office separately said reports that the US had set a deadline for Seoul to dispatch assets to Hormuz were untrue.

Seoul said last week it was reviewing various options, including military measures, to contribute to freedom of navigation in Hormuz, while denying reports a deployment decision had already been made.

The announcement followed US President Donald Trump’s decision in August to scale back US-South Korea joint military exercises, which he said was partly because South Korea had declined to assist Washington in the US-Iran conflict.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson warned this week that any South Korean military participation in operations in the Gulf or Strait of Hormuz would be regarded as support for US “aggression” and would carry serious consequences. REUTERS