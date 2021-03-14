South Korea reports three-week high of 490 new cases

SEOUL • South Korea reported a three-week high of 490 new coronavirus cases, with infections creeping higher as the authorities prepare for a broad vaccine roll-out.

The daily tally as at Friday midnight was up slightly from 488 the day before to the highest since Feb 19, said the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Of Friday's total, 474 were locally transmitted infections and 16 were imported.

This brings the country's total number of Covid-19 infections to 95,176, with 1,667 deaths.

Nearly 70 per cent of the domestically transmitted cases have been from Seoul and its neighbouring areas, where about half the nation's 52 million people live.

South Korea plans to begin vaccinating the general public, starting with people over the age of 65 and healthcare workers, next month, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a health official.

The government is to announce details of the vaccination plan early this week.

The country has administered 583,658 doses of Covid-19 vaccines as at Friday midnight, according to the KDCA, including both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

South Korea's health authorities said they will continue to closely monitor reports related to AstraZeneca's vaccine and quickly respond to cases of blood clots forming in people who were given the vaccine.

The authorities in several countries, including Denmark, Norway and Iceland, have already suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine as a result of these reports.

The government said on Friday that it will extend current social distancing rules with a ban on private gatherings of more than four people in a bid to stamp out the possibility of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections in the country.

REUTERS