South Korea reports foot-and-mouth outbreak at dairy cow farm

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea has identified a case of foot-and-mouth disease at a dairy cow farm, the first discovery of the disease in the country since March last year, its agriculture ministry said on Monday (Jan 28).

The outbreak occurred at the farm of 120 cows in Anseong city, south-east of Seoul, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry said it will cull the cows at the affected farm and step up quarantine and disinfection measures including a temporary transport ban on livestock to contain the wider spread of the virus.

The most recent case was reported last March when the outbreak was discovered at a hog farm.