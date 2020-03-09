South Korea reports 96 new coronavirus cases, total 7,478

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea reported 96 new coronavirus cases on Monday (March 9), taking the country's total infections to 7,478, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The updated numbers added to the 69 recorded earlier in the day, showing the rate of increase slowed to its lowest in 11 days.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in expressed guarded hope for the country's fight against the coronavirus on Monday, saying an ongoing downward trend in new infections could lead to a phase of stability. But he warned against prematurely calling the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, as new cases continued to emerge from smaller clusters.

The rate of increase in new infections fell to its lowest level in 10 days on Sunday.

South Korea is one of the countries most severely affected outside mainland China.

Moon said South Korea can enter the "phase of stability" soon if it continues to reduce the number of new cases. "We must maintain this trend", he told a meeting with senior aides. "We've come this far thanks to the citizens who were united and cooperated well with the government."

"But it's too early to be optimistic...Please be a little bit more patient and stay away from mass gatherings such as religious events", Moon added.

Health authorities say the number of new infections being identified has dwindled as most of the roughly 200,000 followers of a fringe Christian church at the centre of the epidemic in the hard-hit southeastern city of Daegu have now been tested.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun also said at a separate meeting that he was still extremely cautious but "there's hope we can reach a turning point in the near future".

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said it was premature to say the crisis was over, pointing to newly confirmed infections from smaller clusters such as hospitals and nursing homes. "In fact, now is the time to concentrate all our capabilities to bring a clear reduction in infections", Kim told a briefing.