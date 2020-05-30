South Korea reports 39 more Covid-19 cases, 11,441 in total

SEOUL (XINHUA) - South Korea reported 39 more cases of the Covid-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00am Saturday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,441.

The daily caseload fell below 40 in four days. The confirmed cases rose fast for the past three days due to a cluster infection at a logistics center of local e-commerce operator Coupang in Bucheon, just west of the capital Seoul.

Of the new cases, 12 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,247.

No more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 269. The total fatality rate stood at 2.35 per cent.

A total of 35 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,398. The total recovery rate was 90.9 per cent.

Since Jan 3, the country has tested more than 902,000 people, among whom 865,162 tested negative for the virus and 26,298 are being checked.