South Korea reports 246 new Covid-19 cases, majority from Seoul church cluster

SEOUL (KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Korea added 246 more Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (Aug 18), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 15,761, according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's (KCDC) database.

Of the 235 locally transmitted cases, Seoul accounted for the greatest number, 131.

In nearby Gyeonggi province and Incheon, 52 and 18 cases were found, respectively. In major cities outside the capital region, Busan had seven, Daegu six, Gwangju three and Ulsan two.

The country is seeing a resurgence in coronavirus cases after a cluster of infections emerged at a church in Seongbuk, a district in northern Seoul.

The daily tally of new cases has recorded triple-digit figures for five straight days after spiking to 103 last Friday.

On Sunday the number hit 279, exceeding 200 for the first time in five months - since March 11, when 242 new cases were reported.

Most of the recently detected cases centre on the Seoul church, which is now the source of the second-largest cluster of infections in the country with over 300.

The church's pastor, Jun Kwang-hoon, is in isolation at a medical institution after testing positive on Monday afternoon.

KCDC authorities have warned that the coronavirus is spreading in the Seoul metropolitan area at a much faster rate than it did in Daegu during the epidemic's first wave.

The disease control agency's director, Jung Eun-kyeong, said "immediate interventions appear necessary" to stem its spread.

One more person died in the 24 hours ending on Monday at midnight, putting the death toll at 306 and the death rate at 1.94 per cent. Some 1,521 patients are currently undergoing treatment in isolation, of whom nine are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, South Korea's health minister said on Tuesday the government will consider imposing tougher virus containment measures and movement restrictions, Yonhap news agency reported.

Mr Park Neung-hoo said the government will take legal measures unless patients comply with self-quarantine rules.

"Health authorities will review stepped-up measures because the current situation is grave," Mr Park said.

Infections linked to religious activities in Seoul and the neighboring area have caused secondary transmissions in other regions, he said.

"At this stage, the most important thing is a swift testing," he added.

With the number of patients jumping in the greater capital area, there are concerns over a possible shortage in hospital beds.