South Korea reports 121 more Covid-19 cases as govt set to announce if restrictions will be extended

SEOUL (XINHUA) - South Korea is set to decide on Sunday (Sept 13) whether to further extend social distancing measures in the greater Seoul area, as the country reported 121 more cases of the Covid-19 as of Saturday (Sept 12) midnight.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections to 22,176. The daily caseload stayed below 200 for 11 straight days, but continued to grow in triple digits since Aug 14.

It was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug 15.

Of the new cases, 30 were Seoul residents and 27 were people residing in Gyeonggi province. Twenty-two were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,003.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 358. The total fatality rate stood at 1.61 per cent.

A total of 197 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 18,226. The total recovery rate was 82.19 per cent.

Since Jan 3, the country has tested more than 2.14 million people, among whom 2,093,389 tested negative for the virus and 27,705 are being checked.

The government's decision on antivirus measures in the greater Seoul area is due to come on Sunday amid expectations that it may ease some restrictions for businesses such as restaurants and cafes, Yonhap news agency reported.