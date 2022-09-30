South Korea removes Covid-19 PCR testing for inbound travellers from Oct 1

SEOUL - South Korea has announced the further easing of Covid-19 restriction for inbound travellers, as the current coronavirus wave subsides.

From Saturday, the country will remove a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing requirement for visitors on the first day of their arrival, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

Currently, a PCR test is mandatory for inbound travellers within the first 24 hours of their arrival.

The removal of PCR testing requirement on the first day of arrival means that all border controls for visitors have been lifted.

Since Sept 3, all inbound travellers are no longer required to present a negative Covid-19 test result before departure.

South Korea reported 28,497 new Covid-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours earlier, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, quoting the health authorities.

The daily caseload was down from 30,881 the previous day and lower than 29,097 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Earlier in September, the government has also removed all outdoor mask requirements, Yonhap reported.

