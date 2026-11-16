South Korea races to curb AI cheating ahead of college entrance exam

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The Education Ministry said at least one specially trained official would be stationed at each of the country’s 1,312 examination centres to help identify AI-powered glasses.

SEJONG – An South Korean Education Ministry official sat in front of reporters on Nov 16 , looking down at a mock exam paper before tapping the side of his glasses.

Within moments, the artificial intelligence-powered device began processing the question, demonstrating how a student could use the glasses to seek answers without speaking a word.

“If a student intends to misuse the device, they would most likely enter an AI prompt beforehand and activate the AI function with just a tap on the side of their glasses,” said Shin Jin-yong, director of the Education Ministry’s college admissions policy division.

Shin and a colleague demonstrated the glasses before dozens of reporters at the Government Complex Sejong, three days before the College Scholastic Ability Test, or Suneung, South Korea’s high-stakes university entrance exam.

At a separate meeting in Seoul, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook directed education officials to ensure that students hand in all smart devices and to check during the exam whether anyone still had one.

She asked the Ministry of Science and ICT to work with relevant agencies to examine whether public Wi-Fi could be disabled at all test sites during the exam.

The demonstration came a day after the 2026 top scorer on the national tax accountant certification exam admitted to using a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI to cheat, raising concerns about how proctors would detect such devices during the Suneung.

The prime minister announced plans to form a government-wide emergency response team to coordinate measures before and after the exam.

She directed officials to investigate signs of possible cheating even after the test. The government plans to use its Suneung cheating report centre to respond promptly to tips and work with police and other agencies to investigate suspected cases.

Education Ministry steps up exam supervision

The Education Ministry said at least one specially trained official would be stationed at each of the country’s 1,312 examination centres to help identify AI-powered glasses when proctors are unsure about a pair.

The personnel, primarily officials from regional education offices, have been trained to recognise the physical characteristics of smart glasses.

Shin said examination proctors would inspect students’ glasses during each test period, looking for features such as built-in cameras, unusually thick frames, display screens, charging ports and power buttons.

He demonstrated models from Meta and Rokid, explaining that while the devices resemble ordinary glasses, their components can reveal their capabilities.

Some models have visible cameras near the corners or centre of the frames, while others emit light or display distinctive patterns when viewed from certain angles.

Shin said some of those features could become visible to proctors when students lowered their heads, including a fluorescent-coloured display on Rokid glasses and diagonal patterns on certain Meta models.

If a proctor cannot determine whether a pair of glasses is an AI-enabled device, the matter can be referred to designated personnel at the examination centre, followed by regional education office situation rooms and a joint response centre operated by the Education Ministry and the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation.

Students who repeatedly refuse to remove suspicious glasses for inspection could be found to have violated exam rules after a review, even if the glasses are ultimately found to contain no electronic components.

Shin said the procedures were also designed to minimise unnecessary anxiety among students who wear ordinary prescription glasses.

Ministry weighs further measures for miniature cameras

Han Won-seok, 34, who topped this year’s national tax accountant certification exam, said on Nov 15 that he had used a miniature camera to photograph exam questions, sent the images to generative AI and checked the answers on a smartphone.

Police said on Nov 16 that his lawyer had submitted a miniature camera, a laptop and a smartphone on the evening of Nov 15 .

Investigators are examining how the devices were used, including whether the phone was used inside or outside the exam site, and whether anyone else was involved.

The prime minister called for authorities to promptly begin proceedings to invalidate his results and bar him from taking the exam for five years.

The prime minister also ordered a broader review of how national certification exams are administered, including where they are held and how candidates are screened. She called for plans to establish designated test sites equipped with screening technology.

For the Suneung, Shin said the Education Ministry was still working on measures specifically targeting miniature cameras.

“Cheating with advanced electronic devices during the CSAT would generally require a recording device, such as smart glasses or a miniature camera, to capture exam questions,” Shin said.

“With that in mind, we developed inspection guidelines for smart glasses and are also reviewing additional measures to prevent cheating using miniature cameras.”

At the National Assembly Education Committee meeting on Nov 16 , Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin said the ministry would distribute guidance to proctors on spotting behaviour that could indicate the use of a miniature camera. He said the ministry would announce additional measures by Nov 17 .

Shin stopped short of committing to new detection equipment for the examination on Nov 17 , citing the limited time remaining and the need for consistent procedures nationwide.

The ministry ruled out blanket physical searches, saying it would be impractical to inspect hundreds of candidates at each site and could cause unnecessary distress, particularly for those using medical or assistive devices.

Shin said current regulations do not allow signal jamming at exam sites, adding that it could disrupt emergency communications and affect nearby residential areas.

The ministry currently uses metal detectors to check some students, including those returning from restroom visits during the exam, and has yet to decide whether to expand screening to all candidates.

Teachers’ groups criticised the government’s heavy reliance on visual inspections by exam proctors to detect increasingly sophisticated cheating devices.

“The Education Ministry must come up with effective measures that allow students to take the exam in a stable environment and teachers to supervise it with confidence, rather than relying solely on proctors’ eyes and judgment,” the Federation of Teachers’ Unions said in a statement.

Choi said the ministry was considering additional equipment for future exams, including radio-frequency detectors, metal detectors and heat-detection devices.

He acknowledged that the government’s ability to detect emerging methods of cheating had struggled to keep pace with advances in AI.

CSAT postponement ruled out

“We are not considering postponing the CSAT,” Shin said when asked whether additional time might be needed to introduce more reliable detection measures.

The response came after People Power Party leader representative Jang Dong-hyeok called on the government to consider delaying the exam unless it could guarantee effective safeguards.

“This is not something that can be prevented simply by catching smart glasses,” Jang wrote on social media Monday, citing the miniature camera used in the tax accountant examination.

He warned that inadequate safeguards could create confusion at examination centres and lead to lawsuits over the fairness of the results.

Shin said the CSAT operates under stricter supervision than other qualification examinations, including limits on what students may keep at their desks.

He acknowledged that the government would need additional safeguards as AI-powered glasses become more sophisticated and harder to distinguish from ordinary eyewear. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK