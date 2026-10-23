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South Korea proposes talks with North Korea on land border again

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The proposal was announced by South Korea’s Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy Kim Hong-cheol.

The proposal was announced by South Korea’s Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy Kim Hong-cheol.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SEOUL - South Korea’s defence ministry again proposed on Oct 23 military talks with North Korea in order to agree on the exact location of the land border between the two Koreas and to reduce the risk of accidental clashes.

The proposal, announced by Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy Kim Hong-cheol, follows a landmine explosion in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) in September that injured South Korean soldiers.

North Korean troops have been building tactical roads and fences and laying mines near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) in the DMZ separating the two Koreas in recent years.

Kim said the North’s troops had crossed the line in the process.

The ministry proposed talks last November to resolve differences over where the line lies, but Pyongyang has not responded.

South Korean military had concluded that North Korea had buried the mines south of the MDL that caused the blast that seriously injured two South Korean soldiers in September.

Pyongyang has rejected those findings. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.