South Korea promises thorough investigation into deadly Halloween crush

SEOUL – South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo promised on Monday a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed 154 people, adding the government would then make necessary changes to prevent such an accident from happening again.

Officials said 149 others were injured, with 33 people in serious condition.

Tens of thousands of partiers had crowded into narrow streets and alleyways of Seoul’s

popular Itaewon district

on Saturday for the first virtually unrestricted Halloween festivities in three years. Many of the revelers were in their teens and dressed in costume.

But chaos erupted when people poured into one particularly narrow and sloping alley, even after it was already packed, witnesses said.

“The government will undertake a thorough investigation into what caused this accident and do its best to make necessary institutional changes so that such an accident is not repeated,” Han said as government officials met on the disaster.

“Identification has been completed for all of the 154 deceased except one, and I believe it is time for follow-up measures such as funeral procedures to be carried out in earnest,” Mr Han said.

“We will do our best to provide necessary support by reflecting the opinions of the bereaved families as much as possible.”

President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has declared a period of national mourning and designated Itaewon a disaster zone, visited a memorial altar near the Seoul city hall and paid his respects to victims on Monday, his office said.

In a news briefing on Sunday, officials, including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon vowed to do everything they could to make South Korea safer.

But they offered little explanation for the lack of crowd control, what went wrong in the Itaewon alley and why the country has had recurring disasters.

Also on Sunday, the home minister, Mr Lee Sang-min, admitted that police were underprepared.

“The crowd this year was not worrisomely bigger, compared with past years,” he told reporters. “But our police forces were scattered to various protests across the city.” REUTERS