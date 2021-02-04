South Korea president Moon pledges to upgrade alliance with US

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in pledged on Thursday (Feb 4) to upgrade the country's alliance with the United States in a phone call with President Joe Biden, Seoul's presidential office said.

The call comes as Mr Moon, who had offered to be a mediator between the US and North Korea, faces the challenge of getting the stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang back on track.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former US president Donald Trump agreed to work towards the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula at their first summit in 2018, but a second summit and subsequent working-level talks fell apart.

"We will always stand together as we work for peace on the Korean peninsula and tackle global challenges," Mr Moon said in a statement after his 8am call with Mr Biden.

Mr Moon also welcomed what he described as "America's return" in the midst of mounting global challenges - the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and economic polarisation.

South Korea's Unification Minister in charge of Inter-Korean Affairs Lee In-young on Wednesday called for the US to flexibly enforce sanctions aimed at curbing Pyongyang's nuclear programmes to revive denuclearisation talks.