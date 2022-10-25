South Korea opposition boycotts Yoon’s speech over ‘suppression’

SEOUL - South Korea’s main opposition party on Tuesday boycotted a major speech in Parliament by the President to protest what it saw as a government effort to use prosecutors to suppress political adversaries.

Mr Yoon Suk-yeol, a former prosecutor turned politician, spoke to a largely empty chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday in the first opposition boycott of a budget speech delivered in-person by the President.

The lawmakers who stayed away from the chamber held a silent protest outside, calling on Mr Yoon to apologise and hoisting placards that read, “Stop the retaliatory investigation.”

Mr Yoon walked past many empty seats to deliver the address to his conservative supporters, calling for cooperation from lawmakers.

“At a time when the uncertainty surrounding our economy continues, I expect the National Assembly to finalise the budget within the statutory deadline to create breathing space to the difficult livelihoods of the people and back future growth,” he said.

Mr Yoon’s office said in a statement the boycott by the opposition was “gravely regrettable”.

It added that “we believe it should have fulfilled its responsibility as a public party” to hear the report on the budget plan.

Conflict in the country’s bitter partisan politics has intensified in recent weeks, as prosecutors have raided the headquarters of the main opposition Democratic Party and launched investigations against prominent members of the progressive bloc - which include the current party leader and a former defence minister.

This may mean it would be tricky for Mr Yoon to see his budget proposals pass on time.

“What a shameless president,” Democratic Party spokesman Oh Yeong-hwan said in a statement.

“On the one hand, Yoon is devoted to the annihilation of the opposition party using unprecedented political suppression, while on the other hand he is seeking cooperation from the National Assembly.”

Mr Yoon, whose support rate was at 27 per cent in the latest weekly poll from Gallup Korea, has found his legislative priorities blocked in a Parliament where the opposition holds a majority large enough to vote down his initiatives and override any veto.

The next parliamentary elections are not until 2024, which could leave Mr Yoon on his back foot for a large part of his single, five-year term that ends in 2027.

Mr Yoon, who won the presidential race by the slimmest margin in the country’s history, has added to his difficulties through a series of gaffes since taking office in May, including a hot microphone incident during a trip to New York where he was heard making disparaging remarks about US lawmakers.

The presidential office disputed this, saying the comments were taken out of context, and parts were inaudible.

While it has been common for outgoing presidents in South Korea to find themselves or their supporters under scrutiny upon leaving office, the leading opposition party believes Mr Yoon has stepped over the line.

Mr Yoon made a name for himself as a prosecutor who took on politicians, with his investigation of former conservative president Park Geun-hye eventually leading to her impeachment.

He had a falling out with former President Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party over probes into prominent members of the progressive camp, which eventually led to Mr Yoon leaving his job under Mr Moon and joining the conservatives.

Mr Yoon’s office has denied the claims of undermining the independence of the justice system and prosecutors. The prosecutor’s office has said it is investigating Democratic Party Leader Lee Jae-myung, who lost to Mr Yoon in the presidential race, for suspected graft.

Mr Lee has denied any wrongdoing. His presidential campaign had been clouded by scandals in his personal life and a probe into land speculation in Seongnam, a city where Mr Lee served as mayor.

Prosecutors also arrested a top aide to Mr Lee over the weekend for suspected campaign law violations.

They sought an arrest warrant for former defence minister Suh Wook earlier this month for allegedly covering up information about a South Korean fisheries worker who was fatally shot by North Korea troops near a maritime border during Mr Moon’s time in office. Suh has denied any wrongdoing.

Political science professor Shin Yul at Myongji University in Seoul said courts approve raids and arrest warrants after a review of evidence, and the opposition camp may be trying to tarnish Mr Yoon.

“Yoon may surely be a lot more aware of prosecutorial procedure, but forcing a link between what is happening now to his professional background seems far-fetched,” he said. BLOOMBERG