South Korea on alert as first 2 cases of Delta Plus variant detected

SEOUL • South Korea has detected its first two cases of the new Delta Plus Covid-19 variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said yesterday, as the country battles its fourth wave of infections.

The Delta Plus variant is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant first identified in India, and has acquired the spike protein mutation called K417N, which is also found in the Beta variant first identified in South Africa.

Reports of Delta Plus cases have been few, and a handful of countries, including Britain, Portugal and India, have reported some cases.

"The first case (in South Korea) was identified in a man in his 40s who has no recent travel records," KDCA told Reuters.

The source of transmission is under investigation.

Test results from about 280 people who were in contact with the man found that only his son was positive too, KDCA official Park Young-joon told a briefing.

Mr Park said it was unclear whether the son was also infected with Delta Plus.

The second case was found in a traveller who returned from the United States.

Health authorities have said several major vaccines work against the highly contagious Delta variant, which has already become dominant in many countries, but they have raised concern that new strains may evade some vaccines.

Genetic analysis of 3,014 infections last week found 64 per cent were the Delta variant, KDCA data showed, a clear sign the variant has become the dominant strain in South Korea as well.

Cases among the fully vaccinated remained low.

Some scientists have said the Delta Plus variant may be even more transmissible. Studies are ongoing in India and globally to test the effectiveness of vaccines against this mutation.

