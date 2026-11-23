South Korea nominates new foreign, unification ministers, spy chief
- President Lee Jae Myung reshuffled key security posts, nominating Kang Kum-sil as the first possible female spy chief, plus new foreign and unification ministers.
- The changes aim to strengthen ties with the United States and improve relations with North Korea, while Seoul says its core policy will stay unchanged.
- The nominees must face parliamentary hearings, and the new team will help restore security ties after Washington partly suspended intelligence sharing over a North Korean nuclear site revelation.
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SEOUL – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reshuffled his Cabinet on Nov 23, including three key national security posts, nominating a new spy chief and foreign and unification ministers amid calls to better manage the alliance with Washington.
Lee nominated former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as the new director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), lining her up to be the country's first female spy chief.
He named a career diplomat and current deputy national security adviser, Lim Woong-soon, to be the new foreign minister and former Member of Parliament Hong Ik-pyo as unification minister to lead Seoul’s ties with North Korea.
If appointed, the three will be tasked with shepherding Seoul’s alliance with its main security ally, the United States, and improving ties with nuclear-armed North Korea, as tension simmers between the neighbours.
Seoul’s fundamental policy lines on the US and the North will remain unchanged, said Lim Kwang-hyun, chief of staff at the presidential Blue House.
Cabinet and spy chief nominees are required to go through parliamentary nomination hearings but do not face votes in order to be confirmed.
Kang and Lim are expected to lead efforts to fully restore security ties with the US following Washington’s partial suspension of sensitive intelligence sharing after Hong’s predecessor revealed a previously unknown North Korean nuclear site.
Kang was the South’s first female justice minister in 2003 and 2004 under liberal ex-President Roh Moo-hyun, spearheading his drive to reform the powerful prosecution service.
Lee, who took office in June 2025, also nominated new culture and safety ministers on Nov 23. REUTERS