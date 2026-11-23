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South Korean President Lee Jae-myung speaks at the 2026 APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen on Nov 18.

SEOUL – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reshuffled his Cabinet on Nov 23, including three key national security posts, nominating a new spy chief and foreign and unification ministers amid calls to better manage the alliance with Washington.

Lee nominated former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as the new director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), lining her up to be the country's first female spy chief.

He named a career diplomat and current deputy national security adviser, Lim Woong-soon, to be the new foreign minister and former Member of Parliament Hong Ik-pyo as unification minister to lead Seoul’s ties with North Korea.

If appointed, the three will be tasked with shepherding Seoul’s alliance with its main security ally, the United States, and improving ties with nuclear-armed North Korea, as tension simmers between the neighbours.

Seoul’s fundamental policy lines on the US and the North will remain unchanged, said Lim Kwang-hyun, chief of staff at the presidential Blue House.

Cabinet and spy chief nominees are required to go through parliamentary nomination hearings but do not face votes in order to be confirmed.

Kang and Lim are expected to lead efforts to fully restore security ties with the US following Washington’s partial suspension of sensitive intelligence sharing after Hong’s predecessor revealed a previously unknown North Korean nuclear site.

Kang was the South’s first female justice minister in 2003 and 2004 under liberal ex-President Roh Moo-hyun, spearheading his drive to reform the powerful prosecution service.

Lee, who took office in June 2025, also nominated new culture and safety ministers on Nov 23. REUTERS