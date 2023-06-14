South Korea MPs want ouster of China envoy as Seoul seeks summit

SEOUL – South Korea is pressing to restore a summit with the leaders of China and Japan despite a diplomatic rift that has led some parliamentary members of President Yoon Suk-yeol’s party to call for the expulsion of Beijing’s envoy.

South Korea is communicating its intention to hold the trilateral summit this year.

Seoul is in discussions with China and Japan, National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong told reporters on Wednesday, before departing for a meeting in Tokyo with his US and Japanese counterparts.

“South Korea has a centred and determined position hoping to develop a healthy relationship with China, and developing the South Korea-China-Japan consultative body,” Mr Cho said.

Resuming a three-way summit between the nations last held in 2019 and suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and political rancour would be a major step in reconciliation.

The three have been at odds, with Seoul and Tokyo drawing Beijing’s ire for backing US policies placing curbs on some high-tech equipment to China and looking to bolster supply chains for key materials such as semiconductors that are less dependent on the country.

Ties between South Korea and China have plummeted to depths not seen in years after Ambassador Xing Haiming said in a meeting last week with the leader of South Korea’s main opposition party that Seoul’s embrace of pro-US policies could bring it harm.

South Korea protested, saying Mr Xing’s language was unacceptable and an interference in its domestic politics.

China responded by expressing “grave concerns and dissatisfaction” over Seoul’s comments.

The two countries have been sniping at each other for days, with lawmakers from Mr Yoon’s conservative party seeking to escalate the matter with the first expulsion of a Chinese envoy to Seoul since South Korea was founded.

“The government should designate Ambassador Xing as a persona non grata and expel him for his provocative behaviour,” Mr Shin Wonsik, a ruling party lawmaker, said in a post on his Facebook page. “Chinese diplomats cannot be an exception if they trample on the sovereignty and pride of South Korea.”

While Mr Yoon has expressed dissatisfaction with the envoy’s comments, he is unlikely to take such a drastic step.

An expulsion would alienate his country’s biggest tradition partner and one of the most powerful forces in trying to persuade North Korea to curb its atomic ambitions.

China used economic retaliation against South Korea in 2017 when it objected to Seoul deploying the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence missile shield.