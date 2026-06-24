South Korea launches app to give stalking victims real-time access to suspects’ location

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The system allows victims to see a suspected stalker’s current location and direction of movement.

– South Korea on June 24 launched a new mobile alert system designed to better protect stalking victims by providing real-time information on suspected stalkers wearing electronic ankle monitors.

Operated by the Ministry of Justice through a mobile application, the system allows victims to see a suspected stalker’s current location and direction of movement.

The government said the measure was introduced after concerns grew over the effectiveness of existing protections.

Since 2024, electronic monitoring has been introduced in certain high-risk stalking cases under court orders, supplementing smartwatch-type emergency alert devices that had already been provided to victims for years.

However, 23 victims were killed or targeted in attempted murders between 2021 and August 2025 despite being issued emergency alert devices, according to Representative Lee Gwang-hee of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

To address privacy concerns about sharing suspects’ location data, the Justice Ministry revised related regulations governing electronic monitoring in December 2025.

Separately, the ministry plans to introduce a system in April 2027 that would allow stalking victims to directly petition courts for restraining orders, rather than relying on law enforcement agencies to file requests on their behalf. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK