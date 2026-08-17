South Korea landslide kills one as heavy rains sweep southern areas, media reports

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Mud and fallen trees from a landslide cover a path at an apartment complex in Geoje, South Korea, on Aug 17.

SEOUL – A landslide in South Korea killed one person and injured three, media reports said on Aug 17, as heavy rainfall lashed the country’s southern region.

The landslide struck a residential apartment building in Geoje, South Gyeongsang province, burying the first floor, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

Rescue workers pulled three residents from the building, but one was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Yonhap said.

South Korea’s weather agency issued heavy rain warnings for parts of the southern region, where some areas have recorded up to 800mm of rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, since Aug 15.

In Geoje, a southern coastal city near Busan, rivers overflowed and roads were inundated, disrupting traffic and leaving residents stranded.

Mud and fallen trees from a landslide cover parked vehicles at an apartment complex in Geoje, South Korea, on Aug 17. PHOTO: REUTERS

Around 100 residents in Geoje were being evacuated due to the risk of further landslides, while the authorities were rescuing 20 residents stranded in the area, the safety ministry said in a statement on Aug 17. REUTERS