South Korea keeps push to boost ties with North

SEOUL • South Korea will press ahead with plans to open a diplomatic "liaison office" in North Korea this year, dismissing concerns that it was too quickly making overtures to Pyongyang, which has not yet begun dismantling its nuclear weapons programme.

When South Korean President Moon Jae-in held his first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 27, they agreed to set up a joint liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong - a potential first step towards building formal diplomatic missions .

In a speech last week, Mr Moon said the opening of the office was imminent. "In a few days, an era in which the two Koreas communicate with each other around the clock will commence," he said.

But the conservative political opposition and news media in South Korea have since raised fears that Mr Moon's government is creating a rift with the US by advancing inter-Korean relations when North Korea has taken no clear steps towards denuclearisation.

They also questioned whether South Korea would violate United Nations sanctions if it supplies the office with fuel and electricity, as planned.

South Korea said the liaison office would not violate sanctions because it would provide no economic benefits for the North Korean government, and would only help facilitate communications for denuclearisation efforts.

Washington has, so far, only said it wants inter-Korean relations to improve, in tandem with efforts to denuclearise North Korea.

On Wednesday, Mr Moon's office characterised those concerns as mere "quibbling", given that 24 nations, including Britain and Germany, operate embassies in the North Korean capital Pyongyang.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Tuesday said Seoul is still waiting for a satisfactory endorsement of the plan from the United States. Local news media interpreted her comments as an indication that there were differences between the allies over opening the liaison office.

Mr Moon has stressed that he will coordinate closely with Washington on any effort to improve relations with North Korea, and rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons. He met Mr Kim twice this year to help lay the groundwork for Mr Kim's historic summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June.

In a speech last week, Mr Moon vowed to bolster South Korea's diplomatic engagement with the North. He is scheduled to visit Pyongyang next month for his third summit with Mr Kim.

Since the April summit, South Korea has kicked off a series of inter-Korean projects aimed at easing tensions and building trust.

This week, the two Koreas held reunions for families separated during the 1950-1953 Korean War. Mr Moon hopes to hold ground-breaking ceremonies this year for connecting railways across the North Korean border. He also envisions integrating the two economies, should the North denuclearise.

Mr Moon said the joint liaison office in Kaesong would help expedite these plans and others.

This week, South Korean Defence Minister Song Young-moo said both countries' militaries had discussed removing 10 of their guard posts within the demilitarised zone dividing the peninsula.

NYTIMES

