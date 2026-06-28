South Korea, Japan reaffirm pledge to denuclearise Korean peninsula

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Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi (right) and South Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu-Back inspecting honour guards during a welcoming ceremony before their meeting at South Korea’s Defence Ministry on June 28.

SEOUL – The defence ministers of South Korea and Japan reaffirmed on June 28 their countries’ commitment to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, despite Pyongyang’s repeated pledges to expand its nuclear arsenal.

The meeting comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen his country’s defence capabilities, including equipping its navy with nuclear weapons and pressing ahead with missile testing.

South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back held talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi in Seoul. Koizumi is on a two-day visit, during which the two agreed to explore ways to deepen defence cooperation.

Seoul and Tokyo are both security allies of Washington, but cooperation between their militaries has been hampered by historical tensions stemming from Japan’s colonial rule over the Korean peninsula in the early 20th century.

But the two “reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and the establishment of lasting peace, and agreed to continue bilateral cooperation... as well as trilateral cooperation among South Korea, Japan and the United States”, Seoul’s Defence Ministry said in a statement released after the bilateral meeting.

The meeting also came weeks after the two neighbours held their first joint maritime search-and-rescue exercise in nine years, a move widely seen as another step towards closer defence cooperation.

The renewed commitment by the two defence chiefs to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons, however, comes as Pyongyang has recently vowed not only to retain but also to expand its nuclear arsenal.

North Korean leader Kim Jong U n vowed earlier in June to beef up North Korea’s defence capabilities, citing military modernisation efforts by South Korea and the US that he said were pushing the region “to the brink of a nuclear war”.

He also vowed that his country would equip its navy with nuclear weapons and build larger warships.

Pyongyang has repeatedly declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear state since a 2019 summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi collapsed over the scope of denuclearisation and sanctions relief.

North Korea remains technically at war with the South because the Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty. AFP