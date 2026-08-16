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South Korea fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed demarcation line, Yonhap says

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Yonhap said multiple North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the eastern area of the demilitarised zone.

Yonhap said multiple North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the eastern area of the demilitarised zone.

PHOTO: AFP

  • South Korea fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line in the eastern demilitarised zone in 2026.
  • The North Korean soldiers likely crossed the line while patrolling and returned without further unusual activity.
  • North Korea violated the MDL 17 times in 2025; the two Koreas remain technically at war since the 1950-1953 armistice.

AI generated

SEOUL – South Korea’s military last week fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers violated the military demarcation line, prompting them to return, Yonhap news agency reported on Aug 16, citing an unnamed source.

Yonhap said multiple North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the eastern area of the demilitarised zone, in the first reported MDL violation by the North Korean military in 2026.

The soldiers were likely patrolling the area when they crossed the MDL, and no other unusual activity was reported after the North Korean soldiers returned, Yonhap said.

The North Korean embassy in Singapore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

North Korean troops violated the MDL 17 times in 2025, the news agency said. The two Koreas are still technically at war after their 1950-1953 war ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.