South Korea: Feminist presidential candidate far behind in ratings

SEOUL (AFP) - Solid political credentials, scandal-free, and an excellent debater: Ms Sim Sang-jung is one of South Korea's most established female politicians.

But as a left-wing feminist from a minor party, she doesn't stand a chance of becoming president on Wednesday (Feb 9).

In socially conservative South Korea, every president except one has been male and comes from one of the country's two major parties. The next president will also be a man - the front runners are both male.

As a four-time parliamentarian and seasoned labour and women's rights activist with not a whiff of scandal about her, Ms Sim is a stark contrast to her gaffe-prone rivals - Mr Yoon Suk-yeol from the opposition People Power Party, and Mr Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party.

From Mr Yoon's suspected links to dodgy shamans to widely reported allegations against Mr Lee of mafia ties, the leading candidates have thrown so much mud at each other on the campaign trail that some local media have branded it the "election of the unfavourables".

Still, Ms Sim doesn't stand a chance of winning - her approval rating has never left the single digits.

As a self-identified feminist, Ms Sim is the antithesis of Mr Yoon, who has vowed to abolish the ministry of gender equality - claiming, despite the evidence, that women do not face systemic discrimination.

"Sexism clearly exists in South Korean society," Ms Sim told AFP by email.

Mr Yoon's stated objectives risk fanning dangerous misogynistic sentiment and will, ultimately, damage South Korean democracy, she said.

"We already know the historical consequences of election campaign strategies that encourage hate," she added.

Despite its economic and technological advances, South Korea remains socially traditional and patriarchal, and has one of the world's thickest glass ceilings for women.

It has the highest gender wage gap in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development club of developed economies and only 3.6 per cent of board members at the country's conglomerates are female.

Similarly in politics, women hold just 18.6 per cent of assembly seats in Parliament - putting South Korea in 125th position in a global ranking maintained by the Inter-Parliamentary Union, just a few seats ahead of North Korea in 130th place.

"Korea is still a patriarchal society, and it is very hard for any female politician to rise to the top," Dr Gi-Wook Shin, a sociology professor at Stanford University, told AFP.