South Korea extends social distancing curbs as cases surge in Seoul

SEOUL • South Korea has extended social distancing curbs for two weeks to combat the coronavirus pandemic, offering more incentives to people to get vaccinated as it battles thousands of new cases each day, particularly in the capital.

The rapid resurgence in the greater Seoul area prompted the authorities to extend distancing restrictions until Oct 17, including a ban in the region on dining out after 10pm and gatherings of more than two people after 6pm.

The country recorded 2,486 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The daily tally topped 3,000 for the first time last week.

The daily average exceeded 2,635 over the past week - the highest-ever level and easily more than twice the level a month before, the KDCA said.

The capital Seoul and neighbouring regions remain the hot spot, reporting almost 2,000 cases daily for the last week, up about 42 per cent within just one week.

"We're in a very dangerous situation where the virus is spreading, surrounding the Seoul metropolitan area," said Mr Lee Ki-il, deputy minister of healthcare policy, speaking during a briefing.

The upcoming two weeks will be an important period as the government is revamping its anti-virus policy to facilitate a phased return to normal activities starting next month. Among new incentives introduced to encourage vaccinations, the deputy minister said wedding ceremonies can be held with up to 199 attendees including 150 fully vaccinated people.

"If the vaccination rate constantly rises and the scales of outbreaks are stably controlled for the next two weeks, we should be able to set out on (a phased return) to normal in earnest," Mr Lee said.

Around 77 per cent of South Korea's 52 million population had received one shot of vaccine as at Thursday, with about 50 per cent fully vaccinated, as the country has quickly ramped up its inoculation campaign despite a shaky start. The government aims to vaccinate 80 per cent of all adults by the end of this month, and is considering introducing a "vaccine pass" to allow those who have been fully inoculated to use public facilities and travel more freely.

