South Korea extends intensive social distancing by 2 weeks

SEOUL • South Korea yesterday said it will extend by two weeks its intensive social distancing campaign scheduled to end tomorrow, in a bid to curb the rate of coronavirus infections to around 50 a day.

The country has largely managed to bring under control Asia's largest epidemic outside China with around 100 or fewer new daily cases. But smaller outbreaks in churches, hospitals and nursing homes, as well as infections among travellers, continue to emerge.

The government had been gauging whether to extend the 15-day intensive social distancing policy it had imposed on March 21, under which high-risk facilities were urged to close and religious, sports and entertainment gatherings banned.

But it is "too early to be at ease", Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said, citing a recent spike in imported cases and small cluster infections which also prompted the government to cancel the reopening of schools this week. "Our goal is to be able to control infections in a way that our health and medical system, including personnel and sickbeds, can handle them at usual levels," Mr Park said. "If the number goes down to 50 or lower, stable treatment of the patients including the critically ill will be possible without much pressure on the system."

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 94 new cases yesterday, taking the national tally to 10,156. The death toll rose by nine to 183, while more than 300 recovered from the virus for a total of 6,325.

Of the new, 32 were repatriated cases, mostly Koreans.

Social distancing played a role in restraining domestic group transmissions by some 70 per cent during the first 11 days compared with the last 11 days before it took effect, Mr Park said. But people have restarted socialising again.

"We are well aware that many citizens are feeling exhausted and lethargic under continued social distancing," he said. "But if we get loose, the strenuous efforts that the government and the people have made so far might come to nothing."

NOT THE TIME TO RELAX Many citizens are feeling exhausted and lethargic... If we get loose, the strenuous efforts that the government and the people have made so far might come to nothing. HEALTH MINISTER PARK NEUNG-HOO

