South Korea extends curbs ahead of holidays

SEOUL • South Korea will extend tougher social distancing rules for three more weeks amid concerns over a looming wave of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, especially ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, officials said yesterday.

The curbs were restored a month ago, just six weeks after being eased under a "living with Covid-19" scheme.

Daily tallies have dropped, with 4,542 new cases on Thursday from a peak of almost 8,000 in mid-December, but the downtrend appeared to bottom out this week.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told an intra-agency meeting that Omicron's share of domestically transmitted infections has reached 20 per cent in just two weeks.

The extended curbs will last until Feb 6, including a 9pm curfew for restaurants, cafes and bars, but the limit on private gatherings will be raised to six fully vaccinated people from four.

Health officials have warned that Omicron could become dominant within two weeks, possibly sending daily tallies up to an unprecedented 20,000 next month and 30,000 in March.

The Lunar New Year break begins on Jan 29, and normally tens of millions of Koreans would travel countrywide for family gatherings.

As part of efforts to pre-empt Omicron's spread, South Korea began treating patients with Pfizer's antiviral pills yesterday, becoming the first Asian country to do so.

The government said yesterday that it will submit a supplementary budget worth about 14 trillion won (S$15.9 billion) to Parliament later this month to support small businesses and the self-employed hit by the pandemic, adding to a record 607.7 trillion won budget for 2022.

A South Korean court yesterday ruled that large shops and teenagers should be temporarily excluded from Covid-19 vaccine pass mandates in the capital Seoul.

A group of more than 1,000 doctors, professors and ordinary citizens filed for an injunction last week against Seoul's mayor to suspend the mandates, which require vaccination passes or testing for entry to most public facilities except for schools.

The mandate at large grocery stores is "excessive", the court said in the ruling, citing their necessity in daily lives and relatively low chances of coronavirus transmission. It also said the mandate for teenagers lacked "reasonable grounds", given their significantly low rates of serious illness and deaths from Covid-19.

