South Korea experts fear medical system could collapse

SEOUL • There are fears that South Korea's medical system could collapse under the weight of the fourth wave of Covid-19, with some hospitals reporting bed shortages and a woman dying at a treatment centre while waiting for care.

The country's daily number of newly confirmed cases yesterday was 1,556. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 225,481.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 1,493 were locally transmitted and 63 were imported, with 857 of the coronavirus-positive individuals from the Greater Seoul area. The number of coronavirus patients in quarantine rose by 450 to 27,116.

As cases continue to surge, hospitals in some cities are reporting a shortage of beds for critically ill patients. Of the 810 beds set aside for very sick coronavirus patients nationwide, only 293 were empty as at last Saturday, officials said.

In Daejeon, there are 14 beds for critically ill coronavirus patients and only one was left available. In Sejong, there are four such beds and only one was available.

With concerns about bed shortages emerging, the government is pushing for the additional designation of beds for patients whose condition is critical or semi-critical.

Dr Lee Jae-gap, a professor at Hallym University Medical Centre, said hospitals in the Greater Seoul area used to handle very sick patients from outside the region when bed shortages occurred.

But as hospitals in the metropolitan area reach full capacity, those in other parts of the country will have difficulty handling serious cases, Dr Lee said.

"Not only do we have to hurry to expand the number of beds, but we should also try to prevent the current pandemic from getting worse to prevent the collapse of the medical system."

Last Saturday, a complaint was filed on the Blue House petition website about an infected woman who had died at a clinic without receiving proper treatment.

"My mother, 58, was confirmed to have the coronavirus on the morning of Aug 1 and entered a treatment centre in Yeonsu-gu, Incheon," the petition said.

According to the petitioner, two patients at the treatment centre were housed together in a small room and there was no medical equipment. The medical team was managing patients only by phone.

"They used only antibiotics and fever reducer, and if the patient didn't get in touch, (the medical staff) would contact another patient in the same room to check their condition... How can someone die at a treatment centre?" the petitioner wrote. "I want to know what happened to cause my mother's unfair death."

Because more than 3,500 people expressed support for the petition, an Incheon City official responded.

"The condition of the deceased deteriorated sharply while she was at the living treatment centre," the official wrote, "And she died at dawn ahead of a transfer to the hospital. We are further investigating the exact circumstances."

Meanwhile, the nation's vaccination efforts are slowly underway.

The authorities said that as at midnight Sunday, 17,721 people had been newly inoculated and a total of 22.38 million people had received their first doses, constituting 43.6 per cent of the nation's total population.

The daily number of those fully vaccinated rose by 5,559 to reach 9.7 million people, or 19 per cent of the population.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK