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South Korea enforces export ban of key plastics ingredient amid Middle East supply disruptions

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The ban requires refiners to give the government powers to order production and allocation of naphtha, a key petrochemical feedstock used in chips, autos, plastics and everyday goods.

The ban will remain in place for five months, with priority supply ensured for healthcare, core industries and essential consumer goods.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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SEOUL – South Korea began enforcing a ban on naphtha exports from midnight on March 26 as it moves to shore up domestic supplies amid disruptions caused by the conflict in the Middle East, the industry ministry said.

The move requires refiners to divert export volumes to the local market, and gives the government powers to order production and allocation of naphtha, a key petrochemical feedstock used in chips, autos, plastics and everyday goods.

South Korea relies on imports for about 45 per cent of its naphtha demand, with 77 per cent sourced from the Middle East, making supplies particularly vulnerable to the regional conflict, the ministry noted.

Data from the ministry and Korea National Oil Corporation show South Korea exports about 11 per cent of its domestically produced naphtha, volumes that authorities said will now be redirected to domestic users to stabilise supply.

The ban will remain in place for five months, with priority supply ensured for healthcare, core industries and essential consumer goods, the ministry added. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.