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South Korea election office raided in fake turnout figures probe: Investigators

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Signs reading ‘Rerun the election’ and ‘Guarantee voting rights’ are sticked onto a gate as people surround a vote-counting centre to protest, in Seoul, South Korea, on June 6.

Signs reading ‘Rerun the election’ and ‘Guarantee voting rights’ are sticked onto a gate as people surround a vote-counting centre to protest, in Seoul, South Korea, on June 6.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • South Korean investigators raided the National Election Commission over suspected falsification of voter turnout figures in the June 3 local elections.
  • The June elections faced unprecedented ballot paper shortages, leading to the resignation of NEC chief Roh Tae-ak and public protests demanding a re-run.
  • Police and prosecutors found indications of false turnout entry by NEC officials and are conducting searches and seizures related to the case.

AI generated

SEOUL – South Korean investigators raided the election commission on July 23 over indications officials falsified voter turnout figures in June local elections, a spokesman told AFP.

Dozens of polling stations experienced unprecedented ballot paper shortages on the June 3 nationwide vote, the first since President Lee Jae Myung took office in 2025.

The controversy sparked the resignation of National Election Commission (NEC) chief Roh Tae-ak and demonstrations demanding an election re-run.

NEC offices were on July 23 raided by a special team of police and prosecutors, a spokesman for the investigators told AFP.

“We have found indications that officials from the National Election Commission and the Gyeonggi Provincial Election Commission entered false voter turnout figures during the local elections, and are also conducting searches and seizures of those involved,” the spokesman said. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.