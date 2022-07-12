South Korea detects shots apparently launched by the North

SEOUL • South Korea's military said on Sunday that it had detected the trajectories of what appeared to be shots fired by North Korea, potentially from multiple rocket launchers (MRLs).

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that the shots were detected after 6pm, and that the military has strengthened surveillance and alert levels, without mentioning any further response.

North Korea often test-fires MRLs during military drills. In recent years, it has also developed larger versions of such rockets.

Smaller rockets and missiles are seen as central to the North's plans for striking targets in South Korea in the event of a conflict.

This year, North Korea has test-fired a range of missiles - from its largest intercontinental ballistic missile to its small MRLs. All are banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions that have imposed sanctions against North Korea's missile development.

South Korea is pursuing a US$2.6 billion (S$3.6 billion) artillery interception system, similar to Israel's "Iron Dome", designed to protect against the North's arsenal of long-range guns and rockets.

A large part of the area surrounding the capital Seoul is home to about half of the country's population of 52 million people, and is within range of North Korea's long-range guns and MRLs.

The United States stations around 28,500 troops in South Korea, where they train alongside the country's troops to counter the North.

The allies have conducted missile drills of their own in response to some of North Korea's previous launches.

REUTERS