SOUTH KOREA: Curbs set to end despite record surge

SEOUL • South Korea reported a record 621,328 new Covid-19 cases and 429 deaths, also a daily record, the authorities said yesterday, as the country which once took an aggressive anti-pandemic approach is set to end Covid-19 restrictions.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the highly infectious Omicron variant was driving the record wave of infections, and while a public survey revealed many expected to catch the virus, few feared serious health consequences.

Daily infections are far higher than the health authorities had predicted. On Wednesday, the government said it expected the wave to top out with daily cases in the mid-400,000 range. Less than a month ago, it had predicted the peak of the wave would come in mid-March at 140,000 to 270,000 daily cases.

KDCA official Lee Sang-won said about 70,000 cases and 200 deaths were missing in tallies over the past couple of days, apologising for errors in its compiling procedures. But he said the current wave has been stronger than expected and could continue to beat the agency's predictions.

Despite the numbers, the government shows no sign of rethinking plans to remove almost all social distancing restrictions in the coming days and weeks, and public opinion appears to support those moves.

A decision on whether to ease further measures, such as a current six-person limit on private gatherings, is expected as early as today. South Korea also mandates masks in all public indoor and outdoor spaces.

Though it never adopted a "zero Covid-19" policy and did not impose wide lockdowns, South Korea once used aggressive tracking, tracing and quarantine to control new cases. That has been largely ended or scaled back, though the country still tests widely.

South Korea has avoided the situation unfolding in places like Hong Kong, limiting deaths and serious cases largely through widespread vaccination, experts have said.

Nearly 63 per cent of the country's 52 million residents had received booster shots, with 86.6 per cent of the population fully vaccinated, the KDCA said.

In a survey released on Tuesday by Seoul National University's graduate school of public health, the number of South Koreans who think they are likely to contract the virus was the highest since its surveys began in January 2020, at around 28 per cent, but the number of those who worry about a serious health impact from the infection was at its lowest, at about 48 per cent. "People's awareness about the virus' danger has clearly changed," said Professor Yoo Myung-soon, who led the study.

