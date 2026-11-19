Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was handed a 23-year jail term in January for engaging in the martial law declaration.

SEOUL – South Korea’s top court overturned former prime minister Han Duck-soo’s 15-year sentence on Nov 19 for aiding a martial law declaration that briefly suspended civilian rule, sending the case back to a lower court.

The 2024 decree issued by the president at the time, Yoon Suk Yeol, plunged the country into chaos, but lasted only around six hours as opposition lawmakers scrambled to overturn it in a vote.

Han, one of several top officials sentenced over the short-lived martial law bid, was handed a 23-year jail term in January for engaging in the declaration, which the court said threatened “the constitutional order” and amounted to insurrection.

An appeals court then reduced the sentence to 15 years in May, citing Han’s “more than 50 years as a public official prior to the martial law declaration”.

Both Han and prosecutors appealed against that ruling, taking the case to the Supreme Court, which on Nov 19 found there was insufficient evidence to sustain one of his insurrection convictions, ordering a retrial.

While the “martial law in this case was, in itself, unconstitutional and unlawful”, in order to “hold an individual liable for ‘engaging in essential duties during an insurrection’, it must be strictly proven that the defendant... harboured an intent to subvert the constitutional order”, the court said in a statement sent to AFP.

The court found that Han’s proposal to convene ministers prior to the martial law, allegedly to create the appearance that Yoon’s declaration had undergone cabinet deliberation, did not constitute insurrection as there was insufficient evidence of intent to subvert the constitutional order.

The Supreme Court, however, upheld Han’s conviction for playing a role in the insurrection after martial law was declared, including by seeking cabinet ministers’ signatures and discussing plans to blockade Parliament and cut power and water supplies to certain media outlets.

The lower Seoul High Court will now retry the case based on the Supreme Court’s legal interpretation.

In the aftermath of the martial law, Han’s former boss Yoon was impeached and removed from office by the Constitutional Court in April 2025.

A presidential election two months later brought Lee Jae Myung to power.

Han, a 77-year-old career technocrat, has been imprisoned since his original sentence in January.

During the course of the trial, he had denied wrongdoing, insisting he had never supported or helped the martial law declaration.

After Yoon was removed from office, Han assumed his post as acting president and was at one point seen as a strong conservative contender in the snap election.

He resigned from the caretaker role in May 2025 to pursue a presidential bid, which soon collapsed when Yoon’s People Power Party refused to nominate him as its standard-bearer. AFP