South Korea court gives Unification Church leader 2 years’ prison for bribery

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Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja denied wrongdoing, saying her subordinates had acted without her knowledge.

SEOUL – A South Korean court sentenced the leader of the secretive and powerful Unification Church on Aug 31 to two years in prison on charges of bribing officials, including former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife.

Han Hak-ja, 83, was accused of providing luxury items, including a designer handbag to former first lady Kim Keon Hee while her husband Yoon was president, in an attempt to secure policy favours.

She arrived at court on Aug 31 for sentencing – at which prosecutors had sought a 13-year term – in a wheelchair, wearing pyjamas and a surgical mask, surrounded by aides.

The Unification Church has a range of significant business interests, including media, education and food distribution, and has long drawn scrutiny over its political ties in South Korea.

In a statement to AFP news agency, the church vowed to appeal, saying it disagreed with the court’s ruling.

“We cannot accept the court’s finding today that Han instructed the acts in question or was aware of and approved their unlawful purpose,” it said on Aug 31.

Other allegations against Han include providing illegal funds to a once prominent former lawmaker Kweon Seon-dong, who is now in prison for receiving bribes.

“We have confirmed that she has been sentenced to two years” by the Seoul Central District Court, a spokesman for the Unification Church told AFP.

“Given that she stands at the apex of the Unification Church, and considering her position and role... a prison sentence is unavoidable,” the court said in its ruling, Yonhap news agency reported.

Founded in 1954 by Han’s late husband, Moon Sun-myung, the Unification Church has long drawn controversy over teachings that regard Moon as the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Han, revered by church members as the “True Mother”, took the helm of the church after Moon’s death in 2012. She was arrested in September 2025 in connection with a bribery case involving the former first lady.

The Unification Church is known for its mass wedding ceremonies, in which couples of different nationalities are matched, held at its headquarters in South Korea.

Han’s arrest rocked the church, which claims to have 10 million followers worldwide.

Since her arrest, Han has repeatedly been transferred between a detention centre and hospital for medical treatment.

After the verdict, the church leader returned to hospital, where the court ruled she could remain until Sept 2 owing to medical issues including a heart condition, pain from a fall, and glaucoma treatment.

“Whether she will seek a further suspension remains a matter for discussion among her attorneys in consideration of her health conditions,” the church spokesman told AFP.

The church came under renewed scrutiny in Japan after the 2022 assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, with the suspected gunman blaming the organisation for his family’s financial ruin. AFP