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South Korea court cuts ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee’s prison term to five years, Yonhap says

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South Korean former first lady Kim Keon Hee arriving at a court to attend a hearing in Seoul on Aug 12, 2025.

South Korean former first lady Kim Keon Hee arriving at a court to attend a hearing in Seoul on Aug 12, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SEOUL – A South Korean appeals court on Sept 22 reduced former first lady Kim Keon Hee’s prison sentence to five years from seven for receiving bribes during her husband’s presidency, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Kim, the wife of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, was found guilty by a lower court in June of accepting luxury items in exchange for political favours.

Kim has denied the charges. Her lawyers said after the Sept 22 ruling that they disagreed with the remaining convictions and would appeal to the Supreme Court.

Yoon was impeached over his failed December 2024 martial law declaration and later sentenced to life in prison for masterminding an insurrection. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.