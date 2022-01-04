South Korea court bars plan for Covid-19 vaccine pass for private educational facilities: Media

A notice on vaccine pass requirement is removed from a study cafe in Seoul on Jan 4, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
26 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - A South Korean court has ordered that private educational facilities, including the country's notorious cram schools, be temporarily excluded from a government plan for Covid-19 vaccine pass mandates, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday (Jan 4).

The injunction is one of the first legal blocks to South Korea's vaccine mandates, which require passes or testing for entry to a wide range of facilities including restaurants, cafes, gyms, and bars.

The passes are required for people aged 17 and older, but there is a plan for the rule to be extended to children over the age of 12.

While the rule will not be imposed on regular schools, private tuition centres, libraries and study cafes will be subject to it.

In the face of protests, the government pushed back the start of the extended mandate from February to March, and then added a one-month grace period.

A Seoul administrative court ruled that the mandate for children at private facilities be blocked while it considers a legal challenge filed against the Ministry of Health by federations of private education and parents' groups, Yonhap reported.

The government has said it would honour the court's decision, but planned to appeal against the injunction and repeated its stance that the mandate was needed for public health, Yonhap said.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said in a meeting with a group of students and parents last month that the vaccine pass was not intended to force vaccination or discriminate against those who have not received a shot, but aimed at minimising risks of infection at vulnerable facilities and ensuring safety for everyone.

More than 42.6 million people, or 83.1 per cent of the 52 million population, have been fully vaccinated, including about 19 million who have received booster shots, according to health authorities.

More On This Topic
South Korean parents unions protest over student Covid-19 vaccine pass mandate
South Korea to extend curbs amid Omicron surge, serious Covid-19 cases
Related Stories
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
S'pore must expect new wave of cases in coming days due to Omicron: Lawrence Wong
More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Omicron may double risk of getting infected on planes
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.