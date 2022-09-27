US vice-president sets symbolic visit to Korea’s demilitarised zone

TOKYO – United States Vice-President Kamala Harris will visit the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the Korean peninsula on Thursday, according to US and South Korean officials.

The visit was announced Tuesday by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during a meeting with Ms Harris in Tokyo and was later confirmed by an American official.

The DMZ is often described as the world's last Cold War frontier and has existed since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Ms Harris is in Asia to lead a presidential delegation to the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

“Nearly 70 years since the Korean armistice, the visit will underscore the strength” of the alliance between Seoul and Washington “in the face of any threats posed” by North Korea, the US official said. The official asked not to be named discussing a trip that Ms Harris has not officially announced.

Ms Harris is scheduled to tour the DMZ, meet with service members, receive an operational briefing from US commanders, reflect on the shared sacrifice of American and South Korean soldiers and reaffirm the ironclad commitment to South Korean security, the official added.

Her trip to Asia comes days after Chinese officials were roiled by an explicit pledge by US President Joe Biden to defend the Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

In her meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday, she reaffirmed the US’ commitment to Japan's defence.

"They discussed the People's Republic of China's recent aggressive and irresponsible provocations in the Taiwan Strait, and reaffirmed the importance of preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House said in a statement.

China sees Taiwan as one of its provinces. Beijing has long vowed to peacefully reunify Taiwan but has not ruled out the use of force to do so.

Taiwan’s democratic government strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s 23 million people can decide its future.

Ms Harris also discussed North Korea’s recent ballistic missile test with Mr Kishida, as well the importance of resolving the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea. REUTERS