SEOUL (AFP) - South Korean President Moon Jae In will travel to Tokyo next week for a three-way summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Seoul announced on Tuesday (May 1).

The May 9 trip will be the first visit by a South Korean leader to Japan in more than six years, and comes amid a flurry of diplomacy in the region and beyond around North Korea and its nuclear weapons.