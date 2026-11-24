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SEOUL – South Korea’s military said it scrambled Air Force fighter jets on Nov 24 after “multiple” Russian military planes entered the Air Defense Identification Zone off its east coast before exiting the area.

South Korea’s military was tracking the Russian aircraft as they were approaching the zone and the fighter jets conducted “tactical manoeuvre” to prevent any incident, the office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

There was no intrusion of South Korea’s airspace by the Russian aircraft, it said.

An air defence identification zone is an area set by countries to help identify and respond to any aircraft that may be approaching their airspace.

Earlier, South Korea’s safety ministry issued an evacuation warning for Ulleung island off the east coast, saying a Russian aircraft had entered the country’s airspace.

The warning was lifted three minutes later.

A warning of a possible North Korean aircraft near the Ulleung area was briefly issued by the local government in error, Yonhap news agency said. REUTERS